Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results For 2/20

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT is in the can.

As noted, WWE taped matches and segments for the February 20th episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network after the live episode for February 13th on Tuesday night at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoiler results from the taping for the 2/20 episode.

WWE NXT SPOILERS (Air Date: February 20, 2024)

Oba Femi defeated Lexis King to retain the NXT North American Championship. Mr. Stone came to the entrance and was taken out by King during the match.

Roxanne Perez defeated Wren Sinclair by submission after hitting pop rocks and applying a crossface.

Josh Briggs defeated Brooks Jensen after two lariats. Briggs hugged Jensen after the match.

New NXT Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin came to the ring. They were cracking jokes until Andre Chase and Duke Hudson came out and said they were owed a Tag Team title rematch. Nathan Frazer and Axiom came to the ring and wanted a title match as well. Ava appeared and said there would be a number one contender’s match later tonight.

Jacy Jayne (with Thea Hail and Jazmyn Nyx) defeated Arianna Grace. Jayne encouraged Hail and Nyx to attack Grace during the match. Nyx did, allowing Jayne to score the win. Hail looked displeased following the match.

Andre Chase & Duke Hudson defeated Nathan Frazer and Axiom to become the new number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team titles. After the match, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) attacked both teams as well as Riley Osborne.

Lash Legend defeated Kelani Jordan. Jakara Jackson distracted Jordan as she was going for her split-legged moonsault, allowing Legend to win with a powerbomb. Kiana James and Izzi Dame came out to attack Jordan after the match, but she was able to escape.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi for the NXT Women’s Championship was stopped a few minutes into the match after Shotzi appeared to injure her knee as she landed on the floor. Shotzi had to be helped to the back.

Ava came out and announced that Shotzi was not medically cleared to compete and declared an open challenge for anyone to face Valkyria for the title. Lash Legend accepted the challenge, leading to:

Lyra Valkyria defeated Lash Legend to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

