Ripley reacts to Caster saying Matthews was getting cucked by a “kid named Dominik”

Rhea Ripley reacts to Max Caster saying Buddy Matthews was getting cucked by a “kid named Dominik”

While being interviewed by Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com, Rhea commented on Caster’s line…

“No, I wasn’t expecting it. That’s why I tweeted about it. I was like, ‘Yo, Dom we’re over in two companies.’ I don’t think [Buddy Matthews] was expecting it either, because he didn’t even react to it. He wasn’t really listening too much, but watching it back and getting tagged in things afterward, that’s where he was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize that’s what he said.’”

“I mean, it’s good for me. It’s good for Dom. At the end of the day, it got us trending on Twitter. It got us trending and if that’s what you want to do in your match, get two other people in the opposite promotion that you’re battling with trending, then I feel like you did the wrong job because you put us over instead of yourself. So that was a mistake on their part. Yes, you can take a shot at my fiance if you want but at the end of the day, Mami’s on top and that’s exactly what happened.”

