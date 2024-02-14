Big Grayson Waller Segment Announced For WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

Feb 14, 2024

“The Grayson Waller Effect” is returning.

Down Under.

On this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, it was announced that Grayson Waller’s talk-show segment will be returning at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event on February 24, 2024 in Australia.

The guests for “The Grayson Waller Effect” at the 2/24 PLE will be Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

