AEW To Debut New Set Design For Dynamite Starting With 3/6 Episode

A new look is coming to the weekly AEW on TBS television show.

On Wednesday, Tony Khan took to social media to announce a new set design for AEW Dynamite will be coming starting next month.

“AEW Dynamite is red. AEW Dynamite is blue,” he started via a post on X today. “Until the Wednesday after AEW Revolution, when we’ll have a brand new set for you!”

Khan continued, “Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you! Spend it with us on Wednesday Night Dynamite!”

AEW Dynamite is red.#AEWDynamite is blue.

Until the Wednesday after #AEWRevolution,

When we'll have a brand new set for you! Happy Valentine's Day to all of you! Spend it with us on Wednesday Night Dynamite, coming up NEXT on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 15, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

