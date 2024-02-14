AEW To Debut New Set Design For Dynamite Starting With 3/6 Episode

Feb 14, 2024 - by Matt Boone

Photo Credit: AEW

A new look is coming to the weekly AEW on TBS television show.

On Wednesday, Tony Khan took to social media to announce a new set design for AEW Dynamite will be coming starting next month.

“AEW Dynamite is red. AEW Dynamite is blue,” he started via a post on X today. “Until the Wednesday after AEW Revolution, when we’ll have a brand new set for you!”

Khan continued, “Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you! Spend it with us on Wednesday Night Dynamite!”

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nikii Duke

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal