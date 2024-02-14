AEW To Debut New Set Design For Dynamite Starting With 3/6 Episode
A new look is coming to the weekly AEW on TBS television show.
On Wednesday, Tony Khan took to social media to announce a new set design for AEW Dynamite will be coming starting next month.
“AEW Dynamite is red. AEW Dynamite is blue,” he started via a post on X today. “Until the Wednesday after AEW Revolution, when we’ll have a brand new set for you!”
Khan continued, “Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you! Spend it with us on Wednesday Night Dynamite!”
