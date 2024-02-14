2/14/24 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Cedar Park, Texas.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Dax Harwood vs. Jon Moxley

They lock up and Harwood takes Moxley into the corner. Moxley turns it around and flips Harwood off after they break apart. They lock up again and Moxley takes Harwood to the corner this time. Moxley gives Harwood a peck and waits for Harwood to hit him, but Harwood returns the peck and delivers clubbing shots to drop Moxley down. Moxley comes back with shots of his own, but Harwood chops him into the corner. Moxley turns it around with right hands and bites Harwood on the head. Harwood comes back with chops and forearm strike, and then chops Moxley in the corner. Harwood beats Moxley down in the corner, but Moxley backs him into another corner and delivers overhand chops. Moxley chokes Harwood with his boot, but Harwood comes back with a shoulder tackle. Moxley ducks a clothesline and goes for the Bulldog Choke, but Harwood counters with a roll-up for a one count.

Harwood goes for a Sharpshooter, but Moxley connects with a few up kicks. Moxley clotheslines Harwood to the floor and gouges his eyes before throwing him over the barricade. Harwood comes back with right hands, but Moxley delivers some of his own. Moxley kicks Harwood in the midsection and catapults him into the ring post. Moxley gets Harwood back into the ring and rakes his fingernails into Harwood’s forehead. Harwood comes back with a Liger Bomb for a two count, and then both men got for suplexes but tumble to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley delivers a few shots in the ring, and then they exchange chops and elbow strikes. Harwood chops Moxley in the corner and puts him up top. Harwood delivers another chop and climbs, but Moxley cuts him off with a headlock. Harwood bites Moxley’s hand, but Moxley grinds his fingernails into Harwood’s back. Moxley delivers elbow strikes to knock Harwood down, but Harwood comes back with a right hand and delivers a superplex. They headbutt each other on the mat, and then Moxley delivers right hands and kicks. Harwood comes back with a few short-arm lariats, and they exchange shots again. Harwood takes Moxley down and applies a Sharpshooter, but Moxley gets free and stomps on Harwood’s head. Moxley goes for an arm-bar, but Harwood rolls over for a two count. Harwood rakes his fingernails into Moxley’s back, but Moxley comes back with a back-body drop.

Harwood comes back with a pile-driver and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out at two. They exchange chops on the outside, and then Moxley gets back into the ring and kicks the ropes into Harwood as he follows. Moxley delivers a few quick shots and drops Harwood with a pile-driver for a two count. Moxley goes for the King Kong Lariat, but Harwood comes back with a right hand. Harwood delivers a brain buster and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Harwood goes for a diving headbutt, but Moxley dodges it, locks in a rear choke, and Harwood taps out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Moxley keeps the hold applied before Cash Wheeler hits the ring and delivers shots to him. Claudio Castagnoli comes to the ring and slams Wheeler with the Neutralizer. Moxley puts Harwood in the rear choke again, this time in the ropes, as Claudio puts Wheeler in a hold as well.

—

Renee Paquette interviews the Don Callis Family. Callis says they are a victim of their own success, because no one wants to wrestle Konosuke Takeshita or wants a piece of Powerhouse Hobbs. Callis says they need to be on Revolution, and so he is putting two of his family members against each other. Callis says Takeshita will take on Will Ospreay at the event, and either way it is a win for them and everyone will be talking about them.

—

Adam Cole joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Wardlow vs. Barrett Brown

Wardlow grabs Brown and puts him up top. Wardlow pulls him down and delivers a knee strike. Wardlow delivers the Powerbomb Symphony with only one powerbomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Wardlow

—

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were shown arriving at the airport earlier today.

—

Matt Menard has joined the commentary team for the next match.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia

Copeland delivers a quick knee strike and slams Garcia into the corner. Copeland delivers elbow strikes and slams Garcia down. Copeland goes for a cross-face, but Garcia gets free and applies an ankle lock. Copeland gets to the ropes and applies a side-headlock. Copeland drops Garcia with a shoulder tackle, and then splashes onto his back and gets a two count. Copeland chokes Garcia in the corner, but Garcia comes back with a side-headlock. Copeland drops Garcia with another shoulder tackle, but Garcia comes back and gets a two count on a roll-up. Garcia trips Copeland for a one count, and then trips him up again before stomping on the back of Copeland’s knees. Copeland comes back and takes Garcia to the corner, but Garcia delivers a few shots. Garcia goes for a cross-body, but Copeland catches him and delivers a shoulder-breaker. Copeland slams Garcia face-first into the turnbuckle as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Copeland takes Garcia down and goes to the ropes. Garcia goes after him, but Copeland drops down and works over Garcia’s arm. Copeland goes up top again, but Garcia trips him up and drops him with a dragon-screw leg-whip from the top. Garcia delivers shots to Copeland and kicks him in the face in the corner. Garcia delivers another dragon-screw, but Copeland comes back and works over Garcia’s arm. Garcia gets free and applies an STO, but Copeland gets free and they exchange shots. Garcia delivers another dragon-screw and goes up top. Copeland cuts him off and drops him with an impaler DDT from the ropes. Copeland goes for a Spear, but Garcia kicks him in the face and gets a jackknife cover for a two count. Killswitch and Nick Wayne hit the ring and attack both men.

Match Result: No Contest

-After the match, Christian Cage and Shayna Wayne walk down to ringside as Killswitch and Wayne continue the beat down. Cage grabs chairs from under the ring, but Menard takes one from him. Killswitch lays Menard out with the Extinction, and then Garcia gets planted in the ring again. Wayne and Cage put Garcia’s head on a chair and Cage sets up for a Conchairto, but Copeland gets into the ring and hits Wayne and Killswtich with a chair. Copeland and Cage clash chairs, and then Copeland backs Cage into the corner. Shayna delivers a low-blow to Copeland, and Nick follows with Wayne’s World, Killswitch delivers the Extinction to Copeland, and then Cage delivers a Conchairto. The Patriarchy stand tall over Copeland, but leave the ring as Garcia gets back in to check on Copeland.

—

Footage of the match between Adam Page and Swerve Strickland from last week’s Dynamite airs, and then the AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, makes his way to the ring. Joe says he stands proudly as the AEW World Champion and says he reintroduced the ranking system to determine his victims. Joe says it was going well until last week when Page and Strickland drew, and says he thought the ranking committee would kick them both to the curb. Joe says the committee made his match bigger and dumber, like Texas. Joe says he will gladly take out two of AEW’s brightest stars, and there is nothing that anybody can do about that.

Strickland makes his way to the ring. Strickland says he can’t help but feeling that things are becoming personal and when Joe looks at him he will know he’s looking at one of the best of all time. Strickland tells Joe when he reads his resume, he needs to put some respect on it as well. Strickland says he has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best, and the result is always that he is the one left standing. Strickland says this is his house, and he will be holding the title above his head at Revolution.

Page makes his way to the ring. Page says he wasn’t mad last week, but everyone knows it was horse-shit. Page says he signed a contract for a match to determine the number one contender, and Strickland couldn’t win it. Page says if it was up to him, the match would be between he and Joe since they value the title and everything that it stands for. Page gets in Strickland’s face and says he doesn’t deserve one second of his time anymore and doesn’t deserve to have five more minutes because he couldn’t get the job done. Page says Strickland doesn’t deserve to be in the title match, and Joe gets in between them and says as far as he is concerned, he is whipping both of their asses at Revolution. Joe leaves the ring as Page and Strickland continue to argue.

—

