WWE Superstar Suffers Serious Injury During NXT TV Taping

A WWE Superstar suffered an injury at the WWE NXT television taping on Tuesday night.

As noted, WWE taped matches for next week’s episode of NXT on USA following this week’s live show at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

During the Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi match for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, Shotzi reportedly suffered a serious injury.

Shotzi suffered the injury while going for a DDT on the ring apron during the title tilt with Valkyria taped for next Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The match was stopped and Shotzi was helped backstage where she underwent further examination by the WWE medical staff.

Shotzi is advertised for a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match against Tiffany Stratton for this Friday’s WWE SmackDown. That match will likely have to be changed.

We will keep you posted.

