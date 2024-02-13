WWE NXT Results 2/13/24

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network at 8/7c tonight from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida with the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 Fallout edition of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program.

On tap for tonight’s show is Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi for the women’s title, The Family vs. The Wolf Dogs for the tag titles, Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy, Lola Vice vs. Tatum Paxley, Kiana James vs. Brinley Reece, Adrianna Rizzo vs. Jaida Parker, Von Wagner & Robert Stone vs. Noam Dar & Oro Mensah, as well as Ridge Holland vs. Gallus in a Gauntlet match.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (2/13/2024)

The WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together. signature starts us off as always, and then we shoot to a live cold open inside the locker room of The Meta-Four.

Von Wagner & Robert Stone vs. Noam Dar & Oro Mensah

We see Noam Dar and Oro Mensah talking ahead of their match tonight against Von Wagner and Robert Stone. We see Wagner and Stone peeking in their room and then they yell, “Sneak attack!” and charge the duo.

A brawl starts and the two fight out of the dressing room and down the hallway. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend see the brawl and follow after them as the camera pans by and stops on the cute kids of Robert Stone who are all dressed up and wearing sunglasses.

We catch back up with the brawl as they pass through the curtains and fight their way down to the ring. Stone works over Mensah as the legal two men in the ring as this impromptu opening match is off-and-running.

The heel duo take over and isolate Stone in the ring for several minutes, beating him down. He finally fires up and gets the big man in, who starts cleaning house. Jakara Jackson ends up getting involved and the distraction allows Dar to steal the pin fall victory for his team.

Winners: Noam Dar & Oro Mensah

Gauntlet Match

Ridge Holland vs. Gallus

We see footage of the wild brawl last week between NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov and Dijak, the sit-down in-ring explanation from Carmelo Hayes about the attack on Trick Williams.

From there, we then see a recap of the main event that saw Joe Gacy get involved in the finish, and Hayes attacking Dragunov afterwards.

After that wraps up, we return inside the CWC where Ridge Holland’s theme hits and out he comes for his scheduled Gauntlet match against all three members of Gallus. As he settles in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

