WWE NXT Matches Announced For Next Week

The lineup for next week’s WWE NXT show is already taking shape.

WWE announced four big matches, including two championship contests, for next week’s episode of their weekly two-hour NXT on USA Network program.

As noted, WWE will be taping the 2/20 episode of NXT this evening after the live episode for 2/13 wraps up from inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

On tap for next week’s WWE NXT in officially announced action is Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi for the NXT Women’s title, Oba Femi vs. Lexis King for the NXT North American title, Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen, as well as Roxanne Perez vs. Wren Sinclair.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.

