Will Ospreay To Wrestle At AEW Revolution, Double AEW Taping In Duluth, Romero
– As noted, Rocky Romero has officially started his new position in the AEW front office. The Roppongi Vice and Best Friends member has reportedly been around in the role in semi-regularly fashion before the news surfaced on Monday evening.
– Fightful Select is reporting that AEW has had a long-running plan for Will Ospreay to wrestle a match at the upcoming AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view in Greensboro, North Carolina. As noted, the show will feature the retirement match of wrestling legend Sting.
– AEW is returning to the Gas South District in Duluth, Georgia on March 6 for a live AEW Dynamite episode and an AEW Rampage taping. They will return to the venue again on March 7 for AEW Collision. Tickets, including combo-packages, for the shows are now available at AEWTIX.com.
Duluth, Georgia! #AEW returns to @GS_District on Wednesday, March 6 for #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage and Thursday, March 7 for #AEWCollision
Tickets are ON SALE NOW! Combo tix available!
https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/xtiEb5n95P
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 13, 2024