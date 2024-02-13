Tiffany Stratton addresses her and boyfriend being on separate WWE brands

In a video published to her TikTok account, WWE Smackdown star Tiffany Stratton commented her and real-life boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium being on separate brands…

“As some of you may know, my boyfriend is on Monday Night Raw and I’m on SmackDown, which means we have opposite schedules, which freakin’ sucks. We have the complete opposite of schedules. He comes in Tuesday morning, I leave Thursday afternoon. We only have like two days together really because he’s on the live shows every single weekend. But, it’s okay.”

“Actually, me and my boyfriend are going to be moving apartments soon and we’re gonna be buying, like, our dream apartment. Not buying, just renting, but you get it. But I’m so excited because we live in a freakin’ one-bedroom apartment and we just have so much stuff. All these suitcases – we practically live out of suitcases, so we just need more room to store everything. I have so much freakin’ clothes, and, so does he, so we need a bigger closet, we need an extra room, we need it all, so I’m so excited.”

(quotes: WrestleTalk.com)

