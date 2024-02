Producers For Matches On This Week’s WWE RAW Revealed

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired live on Monday, February 12, 2024 from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 2/12/2024 * Jey Uso & New Day vs. Imperium: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode * Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed: Jason Jordan * Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark: Petey Williams * R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh: Kenny Dykstra * Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax segment: Jason Jordan * Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier: LA Knight vs. Ivar: Shawn Daivari * Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Jamie Noble

(H/T: Fightful Select)

