Nigel McGuinness asked about a possible match with Bryan Danielson

Nigel McGuinness on possible match with Bryan Danielson:

“Not a chance. He’s afraid of me. No chance he’d ever get in the ring with me. He knows he’s got nothing to gain from that. He’s got his long list of cherry-picked opponents that he wants for his odyssey so he can go back to his little humble abode in Seattle and dig his clams out of the beach every weekend, so I don’t think he has any interest in that. That’s all well and good. It’s probably better for him. I enjoy making fun of him and belittling him.

Obviously, the truth is, he’s an incredible wrestler, one of the best that I ever faced.”

(via The Mark Hoke Show)

