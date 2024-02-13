Matt Riddle Had Talks With TNA After Leaving WWE

Matt Riddle recently appeared as a guest on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Original BRO” was asked about his plans moving forward and mentioned how he has spoken with TNA Wrestling.

“When I got done with WWE, it’s kind of stressful working on TV all the time, especially with the travel,” he said. “The money is awesome, it’s definitely worth it, and the experience. Now, I want to take a break from TV. After the 90 days and during the 90 days, I’m setting some dates up. I talked to some places.”

He continued, “I’ve talked to TNA, I’ve worked with New Japan and MLW. You do film for TV, but it’s not the same as Monday Night Raw, three hours live, anything can happen, people are changing the script. You have ten minutes for your match, now you have five minutes. It’s extremely stressful. I like the pressure, but at the same time, I kind of wanted a little break from all that. I’m choosing places more pay-per-view based where I don’t have to worry about going to commercial so we can get that Fritos advertisement.”

Check out the complete interview at SundayNightsMainEvent.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

