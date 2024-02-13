Liv Morgan Talks “Revenge Tour,” Ready For Women’s Chamber Match In Australia

The “Liv Morgan Revenge Tour” is in full swing following this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

As seen during this week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program from Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY., Liv Morgan defeated Zoey Stark to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

After the show, Cathy Kelley caught up with Morgan and asked her about her match against Stark, as well as her thoughts on the upcoming Women’s Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event later this month.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On Zoey Stark being a tough opponent: “Yeah, speaking of revenge, as badly as I want revenge, Zoey did not make that easy for me. So I just want to let you know, Zoey, it was nothing personal. It was just business.”

On feeling really really really really really really good about her odds of winning the eLIVination Chamber match: “I like to call Elimination Chamber eLIVination Chamber. I think, quite frankly, I have the most experience out of any other female in WWE. So I feel really, really, really, really, really, really, really good about my odds. Liv Morgan revenge tour, on to the next one. Watch me.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

