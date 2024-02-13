LA Knight Vows To Win Elimination Chamber And Take WWE Title Off Of Seth Rollins

“The Mega Star” is coming for “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE.

On this week’s post-WWE Raw episode of Raw Talk after Monday night’s show at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY., LA Knight spoke with Cathy Kelley for a backstage interview.

During the discussion, the rising WWE Superstar spoke about qualifying for the Men’s Elimination Chamber and how he doesn’t want congratulated for that.

He tells everyone to save the congratulations for when he wins the Chamber and goes on to take the WWE World Heavyweight Championship off of Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

“Let me talk to ya,” he began as always. “There’ve been a little bit too many congratulations coming my way the last few months. Let’s be honest, everybody’s been talking about, ‘You know what, LA Knight, he’s come out of nothing, and all of a sudden, he’s this big star. Some would say a megastar.’ They’d be right. Yeah. Here’s the thing. What do I really have to hang my hat on yet at this point? What do I have to just sink my teeth into yet? I’d say you’ve got a big fat goose egg. Did I win the Slim Jim Battle Royal? Yeah. Have I become pretty much the biggest star running today? Maybe some would argue there’s a couple others up there with me, rubbing elbows. But let’s just go ahead and call it what it is.”

Knight continued, “You’re talking about a man who came from feeble expectations and making it all the way to the top of the damn industry. People want to give me congratulations for that. Nah nah. Save the congratulations. Give me the congratulations when I walk out of Elimination Chamber the number one contender for that World Heavyweight Championship, and then congratulate me two times when I get to WrestleMania and I take it off of Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.”

Check out the complete LA Knight interview from this week’s Raw Talk via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

