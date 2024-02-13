Dave Bautista Talks About A Potential WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

What does Dave Bautista see happening first — entering James Gunn’s DC Universe, or being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Let’s find out!

WWE legend Batista recently spoke with ComicBook.com for an interview, during which he was asked this very question, bringing up how he was supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 but due to COVID-19, was not.

“I couldn’t give you an honest answer to that because I think…. I’m only gonna say this because we’ve had conversations, over the years, it would the WWE Hall of Fame,” he said. “I was supposed to go in and I was on a film and I just couldn’t travel. I was on a film in South Africa and logistically we just couldn’t make it happen. So, you know, and I haven’t talked to James about the DC Universe.”

He continued, “I would love to work with James again, whether it’s DC Universe or not. I just love James Gunn. He’s an incredible director and we have a camaraderie that’s priceless. So to work with him again? I mean I’d do it for free. But, we just haven’t had the conversations. He’s on top of DC now. He’s doing his thing. I’m trying to grind along in my processing. But, I’m always open-minded too and I’ve expressed that to him.”

Check out the complete interview at ComicBook.com.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

