Cody Rhodes Gives Fan His Shoes After 2/12 WWE RAW Goes Off The Air

“The American Nightmare” continues to make dreams come true.

On Monday night, that was once again the case for one lucky fan inside Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

After this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW show went off-the-air on the USA Network, Cody Rhodes stood tall in the ring after running out to make the save for Sami Zayn, who was being attacked by Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura following his loss in the main event of the show.

In a cool moment captured by fans after the cameras stopped rolling, Cody acknowledged a fan in the crowd and gave him his shoes and weight belt.

Check out fan-captured footage of this cool moment from after the 2/12 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW in Lexington, KY. via the X post embedded below.

This man is Unserious Bro literally gave away his Shoes last night to a fan #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/U4Oa73evqM — DREAM (@TeamCody__) February 13, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

