Britt Baker wows at the Madame Web world premiere in Los Angeles

AEW star Britt Baker attended the world premiere Of Sony Pictures’ Madame Web at Regency Village Theatre yesterday in Los Angeles, California.

The former AEW Women’s champion rocked a black mini dress and looked like an absolute star on the black carpet.

Baker, currently injured, has not featured on AEW television since September 16, 2023, wrestling her last match against Kris Statlander for the TBS title on an episode of Collision.

