Backstage WWE RAW News & Notes (2/12/2024)

– Pro wrestling legend Al Snow was backstage at the WWE Monday Night RAW show at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky this week. The former WWE Tough Enough trainer took a photo with Cody Rhodes after the show wrapped up on the USA Network.

– Independent pro wrestlers Maxx Sledd, Alexis Littlefoot, Allie Allbright, and Jack Vaughn were all at the WWE Monday Night RAW show as well.

– Multiple WWE SmackDown talents, including Paul Heyman, Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne and Nick Aldis were also backstage at the three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show on Monday night.

– Women’s wrestling legend and RAW Superstar Natalya was backstage at the show this week, despite not being used.

