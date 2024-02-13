2/9/24 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Coming off the WrestleMania press conference, Smackdown did 2,578,000 viewers on Friday night, up 109,000 viewers from the prior week and the most-watched episode since August 25, 2023. The show had a 0.75 rating in 18-49, up 0.01 from last week and more than doubled anything else on both network and cable television for the #1 spot.

