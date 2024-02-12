WWE RAW Results 2/12/24

The road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth continues tonight in Kentucky.

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down live this evening starting at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.

On tap for this week’s installment of the three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program is “Main Event” Jey Uso & The New Day vs. Imperium, R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh, as well as three Elimination Chamber Qualifying matches, with Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark for the women, as well as LA Knight vs. Ivar and Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed for the men.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, February 12, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (2/12/2024)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” signature flashes on the screen to get us started as always, and then we see a live shot outside of Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

The New Day & “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Imperium & GUNTHER

As we settle inside the arena, Pat McAfee joins Cole on commentary to continue the open for the show. The theme for The New Day hits and out comes fan-favorite duo Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for our first match of the evening.

They settle into the ring and then the entrance tune for “Main Event” Jey Uso hits and the crowd goes absolutely bonkers. After the babyface trio settle in the ring, the theme for Imperium hits.

Out comes the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time, GUNTHER, accompanied by Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Kicking things off for their respective teams are Kofi Kingston and Ludwig Kaiser. After some initial back-and-forth action, we see the heel Imperium trio take over, with GUNTHER flattening the opposition on the floor at ringside as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see “Main Event” Jey Uso hitting a back suplex to Kaiser to slow down Imperium’s momentum. He eventually makes his way over to tag in Xavier Woods. Giovanni Vinci tags in for Imperium.

Woods runs over Vinci and tags in Kingston, who hits a Fame-Asser and then comes off the top-rope with a cross body splash to the back of Vinci for a close two count. Kingston hits the Boom Drop and the crowd comes to life in the background with “New Day rocks!” chants.

After Kaiser provides some assistance from the floor, we see Vinci shift the offensive momentum back in the favor of the Imperium threesome. GUNTHER tags in as the legal man in the ring and goes to work on an already softened up Kingston.

We see Uso slap GUNTHER and enrage him as we head into a second mid-match commercial time out. When we return, we see Kingston getting beat down. The commentators inform us he has been throughout the break. Jey Uso finally tags in and the crowd yells “YEET!” on every move he connects with.

GUNTHER takes over on Uso and slows down his momentum after stuffing a spear attempt. He decks him and heads to the top-rope, where he mocks his entrance crowd-wave motion before leaping off for a splash. Unfortunately for him, Uso got the knees up and GUNTHER had a rough landing.

Uso takes over again and then gets some help from The New Day and the three hit a triple-team spot, connecting with the 1D. Kingston hits a diving splash onto Kaiser on the floor. Back in the ring, Uso hits the Main Event Splash off the top-rope on Vinci for the pin fall victory.

Winners: The New Day & “Main Event” Jey Uso

Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Bobby Lashley vs. “Big” Bronson Reed

After the match, we shoot to ringside where Pat McAfee and Michael Cole tout the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event drawing 200+ million viewers in just 72 hours. We then see a lengthy recap package from the event.

When we return live, the theme for “The All Mighty” hits and out comes Bobby Lashley accompanied by B-Fab and The Street Profits. He heads to the ring for our first Elimination Chamber Qualifying match of the evening. As he settles in the ring, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see a vignette for the returning Andrade, who mentions having to leave to remember who he is, and now that he’s back, he says the direction is clear. When that wraps up, we return inside the arena where “Big” Bronson Reed makes his way out.

The bell sounds and the two big boys lock up. Reed backs Lashley into the corner and chops him and then pounds on him with big forearms. He backs up and charges forward with a big splash in the corner. He scoops Lashley up, but Lashley escapes out the back door and tries to slap on The Hurt Lock.

Reed avoids it and backs Lashley into the corner, splashing him in there. Lashley charges at Reed with a big clothesline that connects, but Reed barely budges. After coming off the ropes with more momentum a second time, Lashley finally knocks Reed off his feet.

He goes for a third time but Reed moves and Lashley spears the ring post and crashes out to the floor. Reed hops off the ring apron and blasts into Lashley, who crashes into the timekeepers area. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When we return, we see Lashley fighting into his first prolonged run of offensive dominance in the bout. The fans chant “Bobby! Bobby!” as he goes to work on “Big” Bronson in the corner of the ring. After some more back-and-forth action, Lashley hits a big spear and gets the three count. With the win, Lashley qualifies for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Men’s Elimination Chamber: Bobby Lashley

Shinsuke Nakamura Crashes Sami Zayn’s Empty Arena Interview

After we see highlights of what happened on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown where Sami Zayn came up short in his attempt to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. When that wraps up, we shoot to an “earlier today” empty arena interview Jackie Redmond did with Sami Zayn.

Zayn talks about coming up short on Friday and then talks about his main event showdown later tonight against “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura. He talks about the belief he has had in himself. He says he still believes he’ll still be a contender and a champion. He makes a promise that it will happen.

As the two continue to talk in the empty arena, they are cut-off by Shinsuke Nakamura, who appears on the big screen during their empty arena discussion. Nakamura talks about Zayn wanting people’s sympathy, just like Cody Rhodes. He says he won’t tolerate him being anything but real tonight in the ring. He vows to take his soul and continue forward on his path.

That wraps up that segment and then we hear Cole and McAfee plug tonight’s main event between Zayn and Nakamura, as the official match graphic flashes on the screen. We then see Cody Rhodes walking the hallways backstage as we head into another commercial break.

Cody Rhodes & Seth “Freakin'” Rollins Talk The Rock, Roman Reigns & WrestleMania XL

When we return from the break, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee run down some of the media coverage of the explosive WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, and once again tout it drawing over 200+ million views on social media in just 72 hours. When we re-enter Rupp Arena live, the theme for Cody Rhodes hits.

Out comes “The American Nightmare” in a suit for our next segment of the evening. He asks Lexington what we want to talk about and then brings up the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event. He mentions the three words that changed everything, and fans chanted “We want Cody!” He says he’s almost getting emotional, and says he better be careful or he might become “Cody Crybaby.”

The fans boo and start chanting “Rocky sucks!” Cody then shows a clip of The Rock mocking the “Cody Crybabies” on The Pat McAfee Show and then turns his attention to McAfee at ringside. He asks where The Rock said to put the nuggets. McAfee, reluctantly, gestures that he said to shove them up his ass. Cody then turns his attention to the camera.

Cody mentions how The Rock put his hands on him, and now he’s got to put his hands on him. The theme for Seth “Freakin'” Rollins hits and out comes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Cody thanks him for standing up for him at the Kickoff event. Seth says you’re welcome. He then encourages Cody to finish his story at WrestleMania like he’s setting out to do.

Seth talks about how Roman Reigns screwed him out of finishing his story and taking the Universal title off of him and giving it back to the people last year. He asks what his plan is because now not only does he have Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso to worry about, but he’s got the biggest entertainer and star in the world to deal with — The Rock. The fans chant “Rocky sucks! Rocky sucks!” Seth tells Cody he does not have to fight this battle alone.

He mentions how he’s partially responsible for Reigns becoming the monster he is, bringing up how he taught him everything he knew during their days as The Shield. He then tells Cody there’s only one man fit to be a shield for Cody, and that’s a guy who used to be called an “Architect,” but is now known as “Visionary” and a “Revolutionary.” His theme hits and he walks off.

“Main Event” Jey Uso To Challenge For I-C Title Next Week

Cathy Kelley is backstage with “Main Event” Jey Uso and The New Day, who are pumped up after their victory in the opening match of tonight’s show against GUNTHER and Imperium. Kelley informs Uso that he will be challenging GUNTHER for the Intercontinental title next week on Raw.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark

Back inside the arena, the theme for Liv Morgan hits and out she comes to begin her “Liv Morgan Revenge Tour” in her Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match opportunity against Zoey Stark. As she settles in the ring, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

