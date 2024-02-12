Will Ospreay wraps up NJPW duties, starting with AEW imminently

Will Ospreay wrapped up his NJPW duties this past weekend at the New Beginning in Osaka and will be starting full time with AEW imminently.

Ospreay’s last match was with his stablemates of United Empire against Bullet Club War Dogs in a steel cage match.

“Thank you New Japan Pro Wrestling. I’m really going to miss you guys. I love you all so much,” Ospreay wrote.

Ospreay was announced as a new AEW signee at the Full Gear pay-per-view last year after working for NJPW for eight straight years.

His illustrious career in New Japan resulted in the IWGP World Heavyweight title, IWGP United States Heavyweight title, IWGP Junior Heavyweight title, and the NEVER Openweight title.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

