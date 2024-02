AEW President Tony Khan spoke recently about Forbidden Door 3.

Khan said as of right now not only will New Japan be joining AEW for the event but CMLL out of Mexico will have wrestlers present also.

Khan went on to say he has high hopes that the all women wrestling company, STARDOM from Japan could be sending some wrestlers for the event as well.

No Date For The Event Has Been Announced Yet.

