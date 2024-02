Rocky Romero is now part of the AEW front office.

Rocky Romero is also widely considered to be one of the industry most important figures, as he plays a major role in connecting the wrestling world, with partnerships between the likes of AEW and NJPW’s Forbidden Door, IMPACTxNJPW’s Multiverse United, and the most recent relationship blossoming between AEW and CMLL all likely to have been much harder to come to without Romero.

Source: F4W Daily Update

