Raw preview for tonight

– Five matches have already been announced for tonight’s Monday Night Raw live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

* A six-man tag team match will pit The New Day and Jey Uso vs Imperium

* Liv Morgan takes on Zoey Stark in a women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match

* R-Truth battles JD McDonagh

* and two men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying matches featuring Bronson Reed vs Bobby Lashley and LA Knight vs Ivar.

Over 9,000 fans have gotten tickets for tonight’s show and tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com.

