Notes on Tony Khan and LA Knight

– Tony Khan was asked if he would ever compete in a professional wrestling ring:

“I don’t think anybody really wants to see that. Not anytime soon. That’s not anything I think we’re going to do. I do think AEW has a great roster, the best wrestlers in the world. I would rather try to put the best matches and we have exciting rivalries building in AEW right now”

Cam Newton asked Khan about medical marijuana

– LA Knight (via In The Kliq):

“I really don’t think about being Bray’s last match too much, because it’s such a weird thing to consider and celebrate, in a weird way. I wish I wasn’t his last match, so, I think that’s more the way I actually think about it.”

