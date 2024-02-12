Mayu Iwatani on Rossy Ogawa’s removal from Stardom

Mayu Iwatani told Tokyo Sports that she had been crying for days following Rossy Ogawa’s removal from STARDOM.

She hasn’t stopped thinking about it and said she will continue to support Rossy, who she has been close with for 13 years now.

Current STARDOM president Taro Okada recently contacted her because she had sent out several tweets that led to much concern in the office.

Tokyo Sports notes that her worries remain and she even said she’s not sure about her future right now, but she’s keeping her focus on her IWGP Women’s Championship defense against Mina Shirakawa for the time being.

