Khan: “we’re doing the best wrestling we’ve ever done”

“I think right now is the best AEW has been. In Q1 2024 going into Revolution, it’s an exciting time for the Wrestling business.

There are a lot of crazy things happening, and it’s a really important time in wrestling for a variety of reasons. Some things outside of wrestling that are bigger than wrestling.

But for us, we’re doing the best wrestling we’ve ever done in AEW right now”

– Tony Khan via SportsGrid

