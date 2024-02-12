Khan posts photo with “undefeated” Shaquille O’Neal

Tony Khan took to social media on Sunday to share a photo of himself standing beside NBA legend and pop culture icon Shaquille O’Neal.

In the caption for the post on his official X account, the AEW and ROH President pointed out that Shaq is still undefeated inside the squared circle for All Elite Wrestling.

“Still undefeated in AEW,” wrote Khan. “The greatest man ever, Shaq!”

Shaquille O’Neal previously competed in AEW on the March 3, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he and Jade Cargill defeated the team of Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in mixed tag-team action.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

