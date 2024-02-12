Individual tickets for Smackdown and Bash In Berlin out on Thursday

Individual tickets for Friday Night Smackdown and the Bash In Berlin premium live event will come out this Thursday on Ticketmaster.de.

The two shows, live on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31 respectively, will both take place from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Combo tickets are available already and start from €631 all the way to €3,450 for ringside. While WWE has already sold a considerable amount of tickets, the floor area is practically all for sale as ticket prices in that section are ridiculously expensive with the cheapest ones priced at €1,020.

WWE has priced out many customers with Backlash France and Bash In Berlin, putting prices way more expensive than WrestleMania.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

