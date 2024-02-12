Former WWE Star Nailz says Vince McMahon Squashed A Lot Of Careers

Former WWE Star Nailz says Vince McMahon Owed Me Money, He Squashed A Lot Of People’s Careers

On what he was looking for from Vince McMahon when he went to approach him in the incident that got him fired

“I just wanted to discuss the contract and the different monetary…basically the aspect that he owed me money and I wanted to get paid for the work. I wanted to get paid for the services rendered. He promised me that I’d make a lot of money in WWF and I believe that I fulfilled my part. I played the character well. I put people in the seats and he didn’t fulfill his part and that was what we discussed…”

On how he feels about the situation now looking back in hindsight:

“You have to stand up for yourself. You’re not a man if you let some other person step on you and treat you like a bug and squash you like a cockroach. He owed me money. I believe if people don’t stand up for themselves, there’s nobody gonna do it. You have to do it for yourself. That’s the type of person I am. I stand up for myself and if I don’t believe in something, I’ll let you know. I’ll air my grievances. With him, people were afraid to talk to him. There were many many people that just wouldn’t go in and talk to him. He would run through them. He squashed a lot of people’s careers. He squashed a lot of people’s livelihoods and people just didn’t say what was on their mind. They were afraid to talk to him. He ran into the wrong guy.”

Source : Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda interview with Former WWE star Nailz (Kevin Wacholz) for their WrestleBinge channel

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

