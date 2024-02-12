Brandon Cutler on AEW’s backstage environment, Charlotte says she is ahead of schedule

– According to Brandon Cutler, sources backstage have said that both Adam Copeland and Eddie Kingston have been rubbing talent the wrong way with one source state that they should stay in their own lane.

– Charlotte Flair Via CNBC:

“I am 6 weeks out (from surgery) Thursday, I’m ahead of schedule, and every day all I can think about is returning back to the ring,

Especially with all the excitement with RAW going to Netflix, WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia,

All I can think about is getting back and winning that number 15”

