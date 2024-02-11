Video: Tag team match teased for WWE Wrestlemania 40 in trailer

As seen on WWE Smackdown, Cody Rhodes seemingly stepped aside for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to face Roman Reigns at WWE Wrestlemania 40. Despite this, Cody ended up choosing Reigns as his opponent for Wrestlemania at the Kickoff event.

On Sunday night, WWE published a teaser trailer for Wrestlemania 40. WWE wrote “get ready for a jaw-dropping WrestleMania XL as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins square off in this epic trailer” as the video’s description. There has been internet speculation of Rock and Reigns teaming up against Cody and Rollins on night one of Wrestlemania.

