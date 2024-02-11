The Rock Blasts Post On X For Claims Stemming From WrestleMania XL Kickoff Event

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson usually doesn’t respond to fake clickbait garbage on social media.

But this one hit a nerve.

The WWE legend took to X to issue a statement in response to a fan who claimed he was being booed at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event earlier this week because he didn’t follow through with aid for Maui victims.

He wrote the following:

I typically refrain from responding to toxic, false clickbait garbage like this because I hate dignifying bullshit with a response, but when you use Hawaii’s tragic events to draw attention to yourself I won’t stay quiet.

This moment you’re referring to is from our

@WWE

press conference this past Thursday where I turned “heel” – wrestling parlance for bad guy. I’m playing it up with our crowd as they boo. It’s what we do in our WWE universe, and we all love every second of it.

For the record:

Our People’s Fund of Maui has already DELIVERED over $50 MILLION DOLLARS to over 8,000 survivors who were affected by the fires, and I’m grateful to the bone that we’ve been the primary funders.

Hawaii is where I grew up, where I raise my children throughout the year and where my ancestors are buried. These are my Polynesian people and these are OUR American people. You can’t imagine how much they are still struggling daily to put their lives back together and take care of each other. Our Poly American people are as resilient as people come, and they will raise and get back on their feet.

Nick, instead of posting bullshit like this that you know is false – I encourage you to post something positive for Hawaii, for our Polynesian American people. Or actually take positive action and come to Hawaii to help out in an uplifting way.

I’m in Hawaii now, and I guarantee you, you’ll get great content that can actually make a difference in people’s lives.

Genuinely.

Let’s put our energy and our online platforms into lifting people up. Acknowledging the good things that people do. Raising awareness for the suffering in ways that can effectively help. It takes so much effort to be negative, and create and spread bullshit – but when you spread positivity, kindness, and lead by example you can really impact lives.

I’m sorry to all our Poly/Hawaiian ohana of Maui, for shining light on this toxicity as you struggle through tough times – I always try to be Na’au Pono.

Love U.

Aloha,

DJ

