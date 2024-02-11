Steve Austin Appears In NFL Super Bowl Commercial For Kawasaki

The NFL Super Bowl has arrived.

And “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will be on one of the commercials.

Advertisers always bring out their big guns for their annual Super Bowl commercials, and this year, Kawasaki went to “The Bionic Redneck” for their spot.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend will be featured in a Kawasaki mullet-themed advertisement that will air during tonight’s NFL Super Bowl game between the Chiefs and 49ers.

The tagline for the ad reads as follows:

“The all-new Kawasaki RIDGE side x side is work meets play—business in the front, party in the back.”

