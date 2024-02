Congratulations to WWE Star Sonya Deville who has married her partner Toni Cassano.

Wrestlers Charlotte Flair and Andrade, Bayley, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, McKenzie Mitchell, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, Mandy Rose, and WWE commentator Vic Joseph were all in attendance.

Congrats to Sonya Deville & Toni Cassano on getting married ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E6CpBJbpDM — fulltime military wife (@AnnetteReid247) February 11, 2024

