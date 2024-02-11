Oba Femi Segment Announced For 2/13 NXT, Updated Lineup

A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., WWE has confirmed the addition of a new segment involving NXT North American Champion Oba Femi.

“After his impressive victory at Vengeance Day, Oba Femi returns to WWE NXT THIS TUESDAY,” the announcement began. “What’s next for the North American Champion?”

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

WWE NXT (2/13/2024)

* NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Shotzi

* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Family (c) vs. Wolf Dogs

* Noam Dar & Oro Mensah vs. Von Wagner & Mr. Stone

* Kiana James vs. Brinley Reece

* Adriana Rizzo vs. Jaida Parker

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy

* Gauntlet Match: Ridge Holland vs. Gallus

* Oba Femi appears

Make sure to join us here on 2/13 for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.

After his impressive victory at #VengeanceDay, Oba Femi returns to #WWENXT THIS TUESDAY! What's next for the North American Champion? 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/g6qAKagZqK — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

