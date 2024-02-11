Nic Nemeth on a possible WWE return

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Nic Nemeth talked about the possibility of returning to WWE.

“I don’t have [thoughts] like, ‘I got to get back to WWE.’ I asked to leave, and I wanna do a second half of my career where I do everything else but WWE because I’ve done it. I’ve been there. I wanna see what I can do on my own. It’s like a Twilight Zone episode where the guy’s at like the top of a company and he’s got all the gold in the world. He goes, ‘I wanna go back in time and I wanna redo it and do it all again from day one, put all the hard work in, and prove to everyone that I can do this again.’

“We’re all gonna find out here, am I all show no go? Am I a phony that’s been sitting around? No, I’m gonna steal the show every damn night.”

