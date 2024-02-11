Multiple WWE Stars Give NFL Super Bowl Predictions, WWE Golden Title, More

– Tonight is the big game. Ahead of the showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, WWE has released a compilation video featuring various Superstars giving their predictions for tonight’s Super Bowl game. Check out the video below, which features “Main Event” Jey Uso, R-Truth, The Kabuki Warriors, Baron Corbin and others.

Who ya got for the BIG GAME tonight? pic.twitter.com/B1zgdEj0Wd — WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2024

– Also new from the world of WWE on X is a photo-compilation of various celebrities posing with the WWE Golden Title. Among those featured are French Montana, Diplo, Nina Dobrev and Jelly Roll. Check out the pictures below.

– “The Scottish Warrior” continues to campaign for big things on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Drew McIntyre qualified for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. With the win, McIntyre is one victory away from earning a shot against Seth “Freakin'” Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, a spot that was originally believed to be going to CM Punk. McIntyre, wearing his top-selling CM Punk grave t-shirt, is pictured shaking hands with Paul “Triple H” Levesque from Friday’s SmackDown in a post on X, which he included a caption that read, “There’s always a Plan B.” Also featured below is a post-SmackDown digital exclusive interview with McIntyre.

EXCLUSIVE: After winning his match to qualify for the Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, @DMcIntyreWWE lays out why he has earned everything en route to winning the Chamber and going on to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at #WrestleMania. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Y2B4Dto9rq — WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2024

