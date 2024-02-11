Jade Cargill in a Super Bowl commercial tonight

WWE’s Jade Cargill will be featured in a Super Bowl ad tonight during the game for Mountain Dew where she will be in with Aubrey Plaza.

The ad is to promote the new Baja Blast Mountain Dew flavor where Plaza says she could “have a blast” anywhere, including in a wrestling ring.

The ad then shows Plaza in the middle of a ring doing the tranquilo pose and then says “Bring it Jade,” as Cargill does a frog splash from the top.

Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at the Royal Rumble but has not been featured again yet.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

