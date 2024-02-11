Bruce Prichard says he’s not involved or being sued, can’t comment on Janel Grant lawsuit

Returning to his podcast Something to Wrestle following triceps surgery, Bruce Prichard was asked by his co-host Conrad Thompson about the Vince McMahon lawsuit that has rocked WWE.

Prichard, who was one of McMahon’s most trusted lieutenants and described by Ronda Rousey as Vince’s “avatar,” said that he is not at liberty to discuss any legal matter with the company whatsoever.

“So to that, there’s nothing that I can say, so there can’t be a response from a legal standpoint, I’m not involved,” Prichard said. “I’m not being sued, I’m not accused of anything. It’s a legal matter…and sometimes it’s as simple as for those that believe, an explanation is needed and for those that don’t, no explanation will do.”

Prichard said that the case now rests in the hands of the “fine legal system” of the United States of America.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

