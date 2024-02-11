AEW News and Notes

– Will Ospreay’s NJPW career is officially over. His final obligation has been completed, after United Empire lose the cage match to the Bullet Club. He will now make his way over to AEW.

– Kazuchika Okada is headed to AEW and is expected to sign soon, Fightful Select has learned.

– Bryan Danielson has challenged Zack Sabre Jr. to a 2 out of 3 falls match.

Bryan said in his backstage comments this morning at NJPW “The New Beginning in Osaka” that they are tied at one match a piece and the third match should take place on “neutral ground”.

– Eddie Kingston and Gabe Kidd will both captain teams of four in a 8 man “Riot Rules” match at NJPW “Windy City Riot” on Friday, April 12th in Chicago, Illinois.

OFFICIAL for Windy City Riot April 12! After their double countout in San Jose, Gabe Kidd and Eddie Kingston face off @wintrustarena in Riot Rules! 4 vs 4

No DQ

Mystery partners

