WWE RAW Tickets Selling Well For 2/12 In Lexington, KY.

How are ticket sales doing for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw?

Let’s find out!

Wrestle Tix is reporting that WWE has sold 9,033 tickets for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

According to the report, there are 340 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for a configuration that can seat 9,373 fans.

On tap for next week’s three-hour blue brand WWE on USA Network is “Main Event” Jey Uso & The New Day vs. Imperium, R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh, as well as three Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, with Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed, LA Knight vs. Ivar, and Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.

