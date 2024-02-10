WrestleMania 40 press conference breaks streaming records for WWE

The WrestleMania press conference from Las Vegas broke some WWE streaming records according to Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who posted some interesting stats about the broadcast.

The press conference had 100 million social views in the first 12 hours, setting a brand new WWE record when it comes to views.

Over 4.7 million live viewers across all platforms tuned in to watch the press conference, making it the most viewed non in-ring event livestream of all time for the company.

The press conference aired live on Peacock, YouTube, and all of WWE’s social media properties on Thursday, and judging by the reaction, it could be something that they could do again in the future for their big events.

