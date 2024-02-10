Video: Kylie Rae returns to the ring

Kylie Rae and Danhausen appeared at Freelance Wrestling’s show on Friday night. Rae made her return to the ring at From Freelance With Love as she answered an open challenge from her husband Isaias Velazquez. Rae picked up the win over Velazquez.

In addition, Danhausen made a surprise appearance, coming out to challenge Trevor Outlaw and Frank The Clown at the promotion’s Emporium show on March 7th.

Rae’s match was her first since February of last year. You can see clips from both the match and the Danhausen segment below:

