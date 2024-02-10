Updated Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Collision In Henderson, NV.

Some updates to the lineup for tonight’s AEW Collision have surfaced.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that Mark Briscoe will go one-on-one against Brody King of The House of Black on tonight’s Collision.

Additionally, “The Machine” Brian Cage appeared in a segment with Prince Nana where he issued a challenge to anyone who wants some to step up tonight on the show.

Previously announced for AEW Collision this evening is Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the AEW International Championship, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Star Jr. & Esfinge, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kiera Hogan, as well as an appearance by Adam Copeland.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results coverage from The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, NV.

