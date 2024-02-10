Updated AEW Collision Lineup For Tonight: New Match Added

A new match has been announced for tonight’s AEW Collision.

Ahead of this week’s installment of the two-hour Saturday night prime time program, the company has announced the addition of Shane Taylor vs. Daniel Garcia in singles action to the show.

Previously announced for tonight’s AEW Collision at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, NV. are the following matches:

AEW Collision (2/10)

* Adam Copeland to speak

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Esfinge & Star Jr

* Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kiera Hogan

* Mark Briscoe vs. Brody King

* Daniel Garcia vs. Shane Taylor

* Brian Cage vs. TBA

TONIGHT@TheDLCHenderson near Las Vegas#AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT@GarciaWrestling vs @shane216taylor Now on a run of big wins on Saturday Nights, Daniel Garcia aims to continue his TNT hot streak, minutes from the Vegas strip, when he collides vs Shane Taylor TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/zQoefqMV9W — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 10, 2024

