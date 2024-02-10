Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Return To The Ring

How is the road to recovery going for “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE?

Let’s find out!

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins appeared on The Rich Eisen Show this week for an interview, during which he shared the timeframe for his WWE in-ring return.

“It feels really good,” he said. “I tore my MCL three weeks ago, meniscus injury in there as well. But I feel really good. I really kind of turned a corner this week with the rehab. I’m feeling really good. I think another three or four weeks or so; I’m not exactly sure. But I’ll definitely be back before Wrestlemania.”

Rollins continued, “We’ll be healthy and ready to go. 100% at WrestleMania, no question.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Haus Of Wrestling for transcribing the above quotes.

