Scott D’Amore previously threatened to quit the company

Back in 2021, Scott D’Amore reportedly became frustrated with Anthem ahead of the “Bound for Glory” PPV, where an agreement was supposedly in place to bring in former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. The promotion was set to dub the event “Braun to Glory.” However, Anthem ultimately pulled the plug because of Strowman’s “too high” asking price and their belief that “The Monster Among Men” would not improve Impact Wrestling’s business.

D’Amore threatened to quit the company over it, but Anthem saw him as an asset to the company at the time, and convinced him to remain with Impact.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

