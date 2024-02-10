NXT star Sol Ruca returns after 10 months out

NXT star Sol Ruca returned to the ring last night for the first time in 10 months at the NXT non-televised live event in Crystal River, Florida.

“Wooohooo it’s good to be back,” Ruca posted on X after her return.

The 24-year-old California native suffered a torn ACL in April of last year and has been out of action ever since. She was being touted as one of the best up-and-coming stars in the company before she had the unfortunate injury.

Ruca teamed up with Brinley Reece in a losing effort against Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne during the show at the National Guard Armory.

Sol Ruca returned to In-Ring Competition at tonight's NXT Live Event after being out with an ACL Injury for almost ten months! She teamed with Brinley Reece in a losing effort against Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail pic.twitter.com/1hslYT8hiO — Tiff (@womenstitless) February 10, 2024

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

